AC Community Action announces Commodity card sign-ups

Anderson County Community Action has announced that they will be signing up eligible Anderson County residents for the NEW GREEN commodity cards from Monday, October 26th through Wednesday, November 11th.

Everyone must sign up this time around, according to ACCAC.

When you come in to sign up, you will need to bring with you proof of your address and proof of household income, but Community Action reminds you that it cannot be a bank statement.

Sign-up hours will be from 8 am to 12 noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through noon on Wednesday, November 11th, at 149 North Maikn Street in Clinton.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, November 19th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the National Guard Armory in Clinton. Organizers ask that recipients please bring six (6 )brown paper bags.

For more information on this equal opportunity program, call Anderson County Community Action today at 865-457-5500.