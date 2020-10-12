A.O. Dowda Carroll, age 89, of Clinton, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was born May 19, 1931 in Knoxville and has been a lifelong resident of Anderson County. She was a faithful member of Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Marlow and was former member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church in Clinton for over 60 years. A.O. enjoyed working with her flowers and was an avid gardener. She found great joy in sharing her homemade jellies and canned items with those who were dear to her. She also loved going to the beach with her adopted family, taking walks on the beach to search for and gather sea shells, as long as her health permitted. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Henry Carroll; parents, Wilton & Mary Valentine Dowda; brother, Kennis Dowda; three sisters, Oma Cox & husband, Clyde, Rose Fox and Charity Dowda.

SURVIVORS

Adopted Family Rev. Joe & Sue Copeland of Clinton

Adopted Grandchildren Carla & Rev. Tim Ambrose of Clinton

Regina & Rev. Brian Thomas of Clinton

Cindy & Rev. Todd Wright of Clinton

T.J. Copeland of LaFollette

Adopted Great-grandchildren Shawn & Rachel Ambrose

Daniel Ambrose

Logan & Ella Grace Thomas

Bo, Lexi & Ty Wright

Breanna, Brooklyn & Izaya Copeland

Sister-in-law Bonnie Wills of Heiskell

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Farmers Grove Baptist Church in Clinton with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, with Rev. Robbie Owens & Rev. Myron Ford officiating, Graveside service will follow in Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.