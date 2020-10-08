State sees second straight week of fewer than 10K unemployment claims

For a second consecutive week, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that fewer than 10,000 Tennesseeans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

The TDLWD said Thursday that, for the week ending Saturday, October 3rd, 9839 people had applied for unemployment. That number is slightly up from the previous week’s total of 9802, but of course is well below the peak of 116,141 that occurred in the first week of April, at the height of the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.

Locally, 102 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits in Anderson County last week, while another 1029 continuing claims were paid by the state. In Campbell County, 67 people filed for unemployment last week and 415 continuing claims were paid. Only nine people applied for unemployment last week in Morgan County, and 188 continued to receive benefits, and in Roane County, there were 63 first-time filers a week ago, with 647 continuing claims paid.

Here is a link to the county-by-county unemployment statistics.

WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 New Claims Since March 15 871,580 Source: TDLWD