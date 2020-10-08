State sees second straight week of fewer than 10K unemployment claims

For a second consecutive week, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that fewer than 10,000 Tennesseeans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.
The TDLWD said Thursday that, for the week ending Saturday, October 3rd, 9839 people had applied for unemployment. That number is slightly up from the previous week’s total of 9802, but of course is well below the peak of 116,141 that occurred in the first week of April, at the height of the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.
Locally, 102 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits in Anderson County last week, while another 1029 continuing claims were paid by the state. In Campbell County, 67 people filed for unemployment last week and 415 continuing claims were paid. Only nine people applied for unemployment last week in Morgan County, and 188 continued to receive benefits, and in Roane County, there were 63 first-time filers a week ago, with 647 continuing claims paid.
Here is a link to the county-by-county unemployment statistics.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|New Claims Since March 15
|871,580