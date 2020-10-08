State sees second straight week of fewer than 10K unemployment claims

For a second consecutive week, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that fewer than 10,000 Tennesseeans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.

The TDLWD said Thursday that, for the week ending Saturday, October 3rd, 9839 people had applied for unemployment. That number is slightly up from the previous week’s total of 9802, but of course is well below the peak of 116,141 that occurred in the first week of April, at the height of the pandemic-induced economic shutdown.

Locally, 102 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits in Anderson County last week, while another 1029 continuing claims were paid by the state. In Campbell County, 67 people filed for unemployment last week and 415 continuing claims were paid. Only nine people applied for unemployment last week in Morgan County, and 188 continued to receive benefits, and in Roane County, there were 63 first-time filers a week ago, with 647 continuing claims paid.

Here is a link to the county-by-county unemployment statistics.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
New Claims Since March 15871,580 
Source: TDLWD

