XFS #2: Allgaier completes weekend sweep, clinches regular season title

(NASCAR.com) The difference in his race was like night and day, but Justin Allgaier proved himself tops again — winning Saturday afternoon’s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 at Richmond Raceway answering a hard-fought victory Friday night and sweeping the Xfinity Series weekend doubleheader.

Allgaier’s No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet essentially dominated the afternoon leading a race best 135 of the 250 laps and holding off his teammate Jeb Burton by a healthy 2.185 seconds for his third win of the season. It is the 14th victory of the 34-year-old Illinois native’s career, and Allgaier’s 770 total laps led in 2020 are the most of any driver this season.

“I knew how good our car was all day,” Allgaier said. “I knew at the end there, I knew we had speed, I knew when we needed to go we could, I just didn’t know how fast. My teammate Jeb Burton did a fantastic job on that last restart, just so proud of these guys.”

The runner-up showing for Burton is a career-best effort in the series. Ross Chastain finished third followed by Burton’s 19-year-old cousin Harrison Burton in fourth and Chastain’s Kaulig Racing teammate Justin Haley in fifth.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Michael Annett were sixth and seventh, followed by Brandon Jones, Kaz Grala and Austin Cindric, who clinched the Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship with his effort. He receives a 15-point bonus for his season-long work when the series playoffs begin, Sept. 26 in Las Vegas.

For more on the race, follow this link.