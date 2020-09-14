XFS #1: Allgaier notches Friday night win

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(NASCAR.com) The veteran Justin Allgaier gave a master class in perseverance and fast cars Friday night, winning the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. It was the 34-year old Allgaier’s first career win in 19 tries at the three-quarter mile track and he finished .604-seconds ahead of a hard-charging 21-year old Justin Haley.

The Xfinity Series all-time winningest driver, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch finished third, 2.5-seconds behind Allgaier. The current Xfinity Series championship leader Austin Cindric won a stage and finished fourth – nearly eight-seconds behind the winner.

Polesitter Ross Chastain was fifth. Brett Moffitt, a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship contender was sixth. Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammates Michael Annett and Noah Gragson were seventh and eighth with Kaz Grala and rookie Riley Herbst rounding out the top-10. Annett’s finish has clinched him a spot in the playoffs on points.

For more on the race, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

No Dragons? No problem filling air time with sports coverage

While the Clinton Dragons might be sidelined for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.