XFS #1: Allgaier notches Friday night win

(NASCAR.com) The veteran Justin Allgaier gave a master class in perseverance and fast cars Friday night, winning the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway. It was the 34-year old Allgaier’s first career win in 19 tries at the three-quarter mile track and he finished .604-seconds ahead of a hard-charging 21-year old Justin Haley.

The Xfinity Series all-time winningest driver, reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch finished third, 2.5-seconds behind Allgaier. The current Xfinity Series championship leader Austin Cindric won a stage and finished fourth – nearly eight-seconds behind the winner.

Polesitter Ross Chastain was fifth. Brett Moffitt, a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship contender was sixth. Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammates Michael Annett and Noah Gragson were seventh and eighth with Kaz Grala and rookie Riley Herbst rounding out the top-10. Annett’s finish has clinched him a spot in the playoffs on points.

