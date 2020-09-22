Wrong place, wrong time for nap

A Corryton man picked the wrong time, and place, to take a nap last week in Clinton.

According to a report from the Clinton Police Department, officers were called to Git N Go #2 on North Charles Seivers Boulevard shortly before 8:30 am Tuesday (Sept. 15th) after a man was found passed out in the front seat of what was determined to be a stolen Dodge pickup. After arriving on the scene, Officer Seth Johnson reported that he ran the vehicle’s license plate through Dispatch and it came back as stolen out of Knoxville.

Johnson identified the unconscious driver as Randy Green of Corryton, and described him as “disoriented” with slurred speech.

After being placed into custody, it was found that Green’s driver’s license had been revoked in Roane County in 2018. A search of the vehicle before it was towed turned up a marijuana pipe and a bag full of tools like screwdrivers, flashlights and other items “commonly associated with burglary tools,” according to the report.

Green was arrested and taken into custody without incident on charges of driving on a revoked license (3rd offense), motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.