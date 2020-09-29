White House announces coronavirus test kits to be distributed

The White House announced Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid-result coronavirus tests to states this week and urged governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The tests will be distributed to states based upon population and can be used as governors see fit, but the administration encouraged states to place a priority on schools. Officials said Monday that 6.5 million tests will go out this week, and that a total of 100 million tests will be distributed to all 50 states over the next several weeks.

Abbott Laboratories’ rapid test, which is the size of a credit card, is the first that does not require special computer equipment to process, and can deliver results in about 15 minutes.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 200,000 Americans, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

