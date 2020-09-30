Well, that didn’t take long, OR bank robbery suspect nabbed within hours of heist

A suspect in the robbery of an Oak Ridge bank late Tuesday afternoon avoided capture…for about six-and-a-half hours.

Oak Ridge Police say they were called to the Enrichment Federal Credit Union branch on South Illinois Avenue shortly before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, and that when officers arrived, they were told that a man had walked into the bank and handed tellers a note demanding money. ORPD says that he did not display a weapon or make any threats during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

ORPD and the FBI began investigating, and Tuesday evening, released photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

While officials did not say exactly how they tracked him down, but agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force arrested 27-year-old Joshua Hutchins of Clinton just before midnight. As of this morning, Hutchins reamined in custody on a robbery charge. His bond had not been set as of the time this report was filed.

No one was injured in the robbery, and the arrest was made without incident.