Vroom! Biker Rags coming to South Clinton

Biker Rags, a retail store that sells clothes and accessories to motorcycle enthusiasts, is expected to open in a new location in South Clinton, namely, the former NAPA auto parts building on Clinch Avenue, in October
Owners Jeff and Pam Huggins, who have run Biker Rags in Knoxville since 1994, told the Courier News recently that they are moving to the new site because their old store on Kingston Pike was heavily damaged in a June fire.
The owners hope to open the store on October 1st.

