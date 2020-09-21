Voting questions in Tennessee? Secretary of State’s office has answers

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 39 Views

Today, the Secretary of State released a new video series featuring members of the Division of Elections answering some of the most frequently asked questions about the 2020 election.

“Misinformation about the 2020 election is rampant. We must all be vigilant in ensuring that we are not only getting our information from trusted sources but also that we are not amplifying inaccurate information. There are many bad actors who want to sow discord and confusion among our citizens as well as erode confidence in our form of government. It is critical for voters to get accurate, trusted information directly from Tennessee’s election experts. We created these videos so that all Tennesseans can easily hear the answers to our most commonly asked questions,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. 

Some of the topics covered in the series include how to register to vote in Tennessee, important election deadlines, how to vote absentee by-mail, becoming a poll official and the precautions being taken for in-person voting.

“We talk to voters everyday who have received information that is misleading or just plain wrong,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Every Tennessean can help stop the spread of misinformation by making sure you only share election information from trusted sources like your local county election commission or our office.”

The Secretary of State is sharing a new FAQ video daily on social media Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate. Voters can also watch the entire 2020 election FAQ video series on our website, sos.tn.gov/elections/2020-faqs.
For more information, go to www.GoVoteTN.com, or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

BBB: Man arrested for violating registry guidelines

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a registered sex offender was arrested earlier this month …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.