UT/Florida football game may be delayed, but UT/UF blood drive competition set for this month

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC Regional Blood Center and LifeSouth Blood Centers are keeping the annual UT vs. FL blood drive competition from September 21st through the 24th.

The University of TN vs. University of FL game may have moved to December, but the two blood centers battle year after year to see who can collect the most blood and blood-related products. MEDIC won the trophy in 2019 after losing in 2018.

“We are excited to kick off the SEC season with our annual competition,” said MEDIC Director of Communications and Donor Engagement Kristy Altman. “Even though the game has been moved, the need for blood and blood-related products at this time of year is still high. Both organizations felt that we should continue our annual September tradition and it’s a fun way to keep the rivalry going all season.”

Donors can visit any one of the four donor centers or any community drive to donate. A full list of blood drives, locations and times can be found at www.medicblood.org/donate.

All donors will receive a special edition T-Shirt and coupons for Salsarita’s and Texas Roadhouse. Donations continue to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies through September 30.

Donors must wear a mask or face covering and MEDIC continues to see donors by appointment-only at this time.

Donations made locally truly help neighbors in our region. For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org, or call 8655-524-3074.