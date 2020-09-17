Urban search and rescue teams from Volunteer State head south to aid in storm response

(TEMA) The State of Tennessee deployed urban search and rescue resources to Florida today to support emergency officials and the on-going Hurricane Sally response.

The team was originally assigned to Louisiana and was preparing to demobilize back to Tennessee when they volunteered to be rerouted to Florida as the storm shifted east and the Florida Department of Emergency Management requested assistance. The team includes a total of 35 members representing departments from the following Tennessee agencies and counties:

• Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management

• Murfreesboro Fire Department

• Franklin Fire Department

• Nashville Fire Department

• Brentwood Fire Department

• Williamson County Emergency Management Agency

• Metro Nashville Public Works

• Metro Nashville Police Department

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is coordinating Tennessee’s Hurricane Sally deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The task force will deploy for 14 days.

Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 hurricane. This storm brings a significant threat of catastrophic flooding, storm surge, and high winds.