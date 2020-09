Union Co. football suspends activities for two weeks

Union County High School has suspended all football activities—including games and practices–for at least two weeks, on the recommendation of the Health Department.

Union County was scheduled to host Greeneville this Friday, September 4th, and were scheduled to visit Halls in Knoxville the following week.

Sunbright’s game with Greenback set for this week has also been canceled after two Sunbright players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.