Unemployment claims slightly up in TN

Another 881,000 people applied for state unemployment benefits last week, according to information released by the US Labor Department this morning, which, while down by some 130,000 from the previous week, comes with an asterisk.

The Labor Department has changed the way it adjusts claims data to account for seasonal variation, which should make the reports more accurate in the coming weeks, but also means the reported decline from the previous week is not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison.

Without the seasonal adjustment, state unemployment claims rose by more than 7,500, according to officials.

In addition to state unemployment claims, 759,000 people applied for unemployment benefits under a special federal program for gig workers and the self-employed, who are ordinarily not eligible for unemployment under normal circumstances. Those claims also increased from the previous week.

In Tennessee, the number of people filing for unemployment last week went up slightly, with 12,035 claims filed for the week ending August 29th. That is up by just over 1000 from the previous week. Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, 818,149 Tennesseeans had applied for benefits, and as of this morning’s update, 184,781 people are continuing to receive benefits. That figure is down by approximately 7000 from the week before.

In Anderson County, 124 new claims were filed last week, with 1570 continuing claims. You can find all of the county-by-county data by following this link.

Total Claims Paid 281,761 Total Payments $265,204,629 Tennessee Payments $0* Federal Payments $265,204,629 Data from TDLWD

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund



New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.



WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 New Claims Since March 15 818,149 Data by TDLWD