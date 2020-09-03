Unemployment claims slightly up in TN

Another 881,000 people applied for state unemployment benefits last week, according to information released by the US Labor Department this morning, which, while down by some 130,000 from the previous week, comes with an asterisk.

The Labor Department has changed the way it adjusts claims data to account for seasonal variation, which should make the reports more accurate in the coming weeks, but also means the reported decline from the previous week is not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison.

Without the seasonal adjustment, state unemployment claims rose by more than 7,500, according to officials.

In addition to state unemployment claims, 759,000 people applied for unemployment benefits under a special federal program for gig workers and the self-employed, who are ordinarily not eligible for unemployment under normal circumstances. Those claims also increased from the previous week.

In Tennessee, the number of people filing for unemployment last week went up slightly, with 12,035 claims filed for the week ending August 29th. That is up by just over 1000 from the previous week. Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, 818,149 Tennesseeans had applied for benefits, and as of this morning’s update, 184,781 people are continuing to receive benefits. That figure is down by approximately 7000 from the week before.

In Anderson County, 124 new claims were filed last week, with 1570 continuing claims. You can find all of the county-by-county data by following this link.

Total Claims Paid281,761
Total Payments$265,204,629
Tennessee Payments$0*
Federal Payments$265,204,629
Data from TDLWD

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund
 
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
New Claims Since March 15818,149 
Data by TDLWD

