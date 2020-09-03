Unemployment claims slightly up in TN

Another 881,000 people applied for state unemployment benefits last week, according to information released by the US Labor Department this morning, which, while down by some 130,000 from the previous week, comes with an asterisk.
The Labor Department has changed the way it adjusts claims data to account for seasonal variation, which should make the reports more accurate in the coming weeks, but also means the reported decline from the previous week is not necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison.
Without the seasonal adjustment, state unemployment claims rose by more than 7,500, according to officials.
In addition to state unemployment claims, 759,000 people applied for unemployment benefits under a special federal program for gig workers and the self-employed, who are ordinarily not eligible for unemployment under normal circumstances. Those claims also increased from the previous week.
In Tennessee, the number of people filing for unemployment last week went up slightly, with 12,035 claims filed for the week ending August 29th. That is up by just over 1000 from the previous week. Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, 818,149 Tennesseeans had applied for benefits, and as of this morning’s update, 184,781 people are continuing to receive benefits. That figure is down by approximately 7000 from the week before.
In Anderson County, 124 new claims were filed last week, with 1570 continuing claims. You can find all of the county-by-county data by following this link.
|Total Claims Paid
|281,761
|Total Payments
|$265,204,629
|Tennessee Payments
|$0*
|Federal Payments
|$265,204,629
*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|New Claims Since March 15
|818,149