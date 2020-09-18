TWRA announces online option for Hunter Education

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 15 Views

(TWRA announcement) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering an option to complete Tennessee Hunter Education all online during the COVID-19 pandemic. The course can be completed by using the online course, www.Hunter-Ed.com, with no in-person portion required.

The online course found at https://www.hunter-ed.com/tennessee/ allows Tennessee students (ages 9 and up), who satisfactorily complete this online course to become certified Tennessee Hunter Education graduates. This option would allow students who complete the online course to forego the previously required 4-hour field day. Students would have immediate proof of course completion in the form of their completion certificate.

The course is very interactive and contains videos, animation, and active quizzes. The course also features a lot of Tennessee specific information. The online course costs $28.95. Students will only pay if they pass the course.

Students ages 9 and over, who already are enrolled in a Hunter Education course, can switch over to the www.Hunter-Ed.com platform to complete the course.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge City Manager provides update on city facilities, services

(City of Oak Ridge press release) An important update from City Manager Mark Watson, on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.