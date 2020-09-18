TWRA announces online option for Hunter Education

(TWRA announcement) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering an option to complete Tennessee Hunter Education all online during the COVID-19 pandemic. The course can be completed by using the online course, www.Hunter-Ed.com, with no in-person portion required.

The online course found at https://www.hunter-ed.com/tennessee/ allows Tennessee students (ages 9 and up), who satisfactorily complete this online course to become certified Tennessee Hunter Education graduates. This option would allow students who complete the online course to forego the previously required 4-hour field day. Students would have immediate proof of course completion in the form of their completion certificate.

The course is very interactive and contains videos, animation, and active quizzes. The course also features a lot of Tennessee specific information. The online course costs $28.95. Students will only pay if they pass the course.

Students ages 9 and over, who already are enrolled in a Hunter Education course, can switch over to the www.Hunter-Ed.com platform to complete the course.