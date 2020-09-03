TSSAA highlights Halls/Clinton in weekly football preview

High schools football’s week three kicks off tonight with Oliver Springs hosting Rockwood on MyVLT.

Friday, here on WYSH, Clinton plays its home opener against the Halls Red Devils, a traditional, yet non-Region rival. As the TSSAA reminds us in its weekly preview that these two teams also met back in a Class AAA semifinal playoff game in 1992. TSSAA remembers it this way:

This year’s edition of the Dragons is in search of its first win of the season under new coach Darell Keith. Coverage on WYSH begins at 7:00 with the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

On WQLA, tomorrow night tune in for Anderson County High School presented by the law firm of Fox & Farley, as the 1-1 Mavericks travel to Chattanooga to face 0-2 Hixson. Kickoff of tomorrow night’s game is set for 7:30.

In other area action, Campbell County visits Oak Ridge in a matchup of teams coming off Week 2 losses, West travels to Karns, Powell plays host to Fulton, Harriman is at Coalfield on your BBB game of the week, Midway hits the road for Oakdale and Wartburg is on the road to Oneida.

Region contests highlight Week 3 of the football schedule. There will be 134 games played this week with 113 of the games featuring region matchups.

Schools are continuing to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and mandates and TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the association and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

School administrators and coaches are aware of the guidelines and requirements, but the general public can educate themselves on what is being asked of everyone attending and participating in high school games this season by visiting the Return to Play page at TSSAA.org.

Spectators should be prepared to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the entry gates. Those that are or have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to not enter the stadium. Because stadium seating capacities will be limited to allow for physical distancing, check your school’s website or social media accounts for information on ticket availability. It is the host school’s discretion to honor passes, or offer any public ticket sales at all, because of capacity restrictions.

The following four games will be played on Thursday this week:

Northview Academy at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Rockwood at Oliver Springs

Cocke County at South Greene

CPA vs. Bartlett (at Milan High School)

The full scoreboard, schedules and standings can be found at https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/.

Historical Matchups

This weekend’s game between Clinton and Knoxville Halls is a rematch of a consequential Class AAA semifinal playoff game in 1992. Clinton, undefeated and coming off wins over Maryville, Cocke Co. and Riverdale, defeated Halls (12-1) in a close 14-10 contest on Dec. 4, 1992. The win would propel Clinton to the Clinic Bowl state championship game to face powerhouse Gallatin at Vanderbilt Stadium.

Clinton finished runner-up to Gallatin, whose 1992 trip to the Clinic Bowl was the school’s fourth finals appearance in a six year span (1987-1992). Neither team has been back to the state finals since.

The 1992 season was the 11th and final campaign at Knoxville Halls for head coach Larry Kerr. The next season, he would begin a long tenure as head coach at Clinton’s cross-town rival, Anderson County High School. Almost two decades later, Josh Kerr, son of Larry Kerr, would begin a six-year stint as Clinton’s head football coach from 2011 until 2016.

COVID-19 Standings

TSSAA has updated the scoreboard, schedules and standings to show a win for 18 schools whose Week 2 opponents canceled due to COVID-19. The team that was forced to cancel is, by Board action, to consider the game a “no-contest.” Contests where both teams were unable to play due to COVID-19 are considered “no-contests” and have been removed from the schedule. The schools listed below were awarded a Week 2 win:

Crockett Co. High School

Cumberland Gap High School

Fairview High School

Lebanon High School

Maryville High School

Memphis University School

Middleton High School

Milan High School

Notre Dame High School

Oakland High School

Perry Co. High School

Pickett Co. High School

Scott High School

Springfield High School

Stewart Co. High School

Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (region win only, game replaced)