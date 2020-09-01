TSSAA Hall of Fame inductions postponed to spring

The 2020 TSSAA Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony is once again being postponed, this time to next spring.

The honorees selected in 2020 will be inducted on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. It is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. CST. Only the class from 2020 will be inducted on that day and the Hall of Fame committee will not make selections in 2021.

“We are hopeful that we can proceed as usual in April and are looking forward to honoring this wonderful group of administrators, coaches, officials, and contributor at that time,” said Heather Carter, coordinator of the Hall of Fame festivities.

Ticket forms will be made available on the TSSAA website and mailed to all Hall of Fame members in February.

The individuals being inducted at the 2021 luncheon are: Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis; Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland; Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville; Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis; Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville; Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga; Jeff Morris, coach from Milan; Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton; and the late Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.