THP: Troopers recover $200K worth of stolen hurricane relief supplies

Jim Harris

On August 30, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and members of the THP’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) located two stolen commercial box trailers loaded with approximately $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) that were originally bound for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana.

According to a THP media release, Sergeant Bobby Bullington located a stolen commercial box trailer belonging to Conley Trucking Company out of South Carolina at a Pilot Travel Center off I-81 in Jefferson County. Sergeant Bullington also located the driver, Antonio Eaddy, from North Carolina. The investigation revealed the vehicle identification number (VIN) plate had been removed from the trailer. A secondary VIN was found which confirmed that the trailer was listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.

THP CID Trooper Michael Hall responded to the scene. During his investigation, the cargo was identified as belonging to Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Troopers contacted FEMA and were informed the cargo contained 30,780 pre-packaged individual Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) bound for hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana. The load was valued at over $200,000, according to THP.

After further investigation, a second stolen commercial box trailer was located at a Pilot Travel Center off I-40 in Cumberland County. THP-CID Trooper Billy Collins and THP-CID Sergeant Jonathan Scott confirmed that the commercial box trailer had been stolen from Florence County, South Carolina. The driver of this vehicle has not yet been located.

Eaddy was arrested without incident and charged with Class A Felony theft over $250,000, driving on a suspended license, and criminal impersonation.

Investigators notified all parties of their respective property having been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

