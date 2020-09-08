THP: One killed in two-car collision Monday in Anderson

A two-car accident Monday afternoon in Anderson County left one person dead and two people injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 12 noon Monday on Lake City Highway, when THP Trooper Maleah Human reported that a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Landon Bryant of Clinton, which had been headed south, crossed over the center line and into the path of a northbound car driven by 77-year-old Donald Douglas of Rocky Top.

The two cars collided head-on, coming to rest in the roadway. The THP reported that the passenger in Douglas’s car, identified as 73-year-old Margaret Douglas of Rocky Top, was killed in the crash. The trooper’s report indicates that she had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Both drivers were said to be wearing seatbelts, and the tropper’s report says that charges could be pending against both of them, although it does not specify what those charges could be. Blood tests to screen for alcohol and drugs were conducted, as is standard procedure in all fatal Tennessee traffic accidents.