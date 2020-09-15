Theodore “Ted” Raymond Johns, age 87, of Kingston

Theodore “Ted” Raymond Johns, age 87, of Kingston passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born July 19, 1933 in New Haven Ohio where he joined the United States Army and served his country proudly during the Korean War. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. While living in Ohio he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday school until retiring in 1993. Ted was an avid sports fan. Among his favorites were watching the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. He also loved watching Nascar. Preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Francis & Helen McDowell Johns; Sister, Pauline Lawrence; brothers, Glenn & Gerald Johns; sister, Elizabeth Weisenberger.

SURVIVORS

Loving and devoted wife of 64 years Pat Carter Johns of Kingston

Son David Theodore Johns of Seattle, WA

Adopted Son Doug Dansereau, Jr., of Seattle, WA

Granddaughter Dianna Arnold of Tacoma, WA

Brother William Johns & wife, Judy of Trentham, OH

Sister Donna Weisenberger of Hamilton, OH

Sisters-in-law Connie Johns of Trenton, OH

Jeanne Johns of Trenton, OH

Special Friends Rev. Ken & Sandra Johnson of Kingston

Several extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow service at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Full military honors will be conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

