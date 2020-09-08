Teresa Hargett, age 58, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020 at her sister’s home in Clinton, TN. She was a very proud mom and Mimi. Teresa was very energetic, loved sports, enjoyed teaching her children how to play ball, and was a UT Vols fan. She took pride in taking care of her home. Teresa is preceded in death by her father John Butler; mother Wanda Butler; step father Carl Butler, brother Thomas Butler, sister Patricia Huett; and half-brother Steve Ramsey. Teresa is survived by her sons, Tony Hargett & Danielle Anderson of Clinton, TN, Jeremy Hargett of Clinton, TN, Jimmy Hargett of Clinton, TN and Josh Hargett of Clinton, TN; daughter Thresa Butler Smith and Tim of Clinton, TN; brothers, John Butler and Rose of Heiskell, TN, Robert Butler and Charlene of Heiskell, TN; half brother Tim Ramsey of OH; step brother, Mike Butler of FL; sisters Christina Pennington and Joe of NJ, and Tammy Butler of Clinton, TN; 11 grandchildren Carson Hargett, Kyleigh Anderson, Alexis Hargett, Jeremy Burgess, Lyrick Hargett, Hasidy Collins, Jordan Hargett, Tevin Braden, Johnathon Latella, Zachery Latella and Taylor Smith all of Clinton, TN; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank Tina and the rest of the team with U.T. Hospice that had cared for Teresa during her illness. Teresa’s family will receive her friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with her funeral services following at 7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Brother Robert Jones officiating. The family will meet at 9:45am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 to prepare for her funeral procession to New Loyston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Maynardville, TN for her 11:00am graveside service. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Related