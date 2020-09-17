Tennova offering free flu vaccines in Campbell

Jim Harris

(Tennova Healthcare press release) Tennova Healthcare today announced it is offering free influenza vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis to the Campbell County community.

LaFollette Medical Center is holding a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic at two locations this year:

Friday, October 2 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

LaFollette City Hall

207 South Tennessee Avenue

LaFollette, Tennessee

Saturday, October 3 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Jacksboro Middle School

150 Eagle Circle

Jacksboro, Tennessee

Flu shots will be offered to individuals ages 3 and older. Pregnant women must have a note from their physician to receive the vaccine. All individuals are required to wear a face covering.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual influenza vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older. The risk of severe disease and complications from influenza is higher among young children, adults aged 65 and older, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions. Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during 2020–2021 to protect yourself, your family and your community from flu. A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.

While seasonal influenza outbreaks can happen as early as October, during most seasons influenza activity peaks in January or later. Since it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection, Tennova Healthcare advises people to get vaccinated now so they are protected before influenza begins spreading in their community.

LaFollette Medical Center’s free flu shot clinics are being offered in coordination with the Campbell County Board of Education, thanks to a generous grant from the LaFollette Medical Foundation.

