TBI: Ex-school nurse in Campbell indicted, arrested on theft charges

(TBI) An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Campbell County school nurse.

In December 2019, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents began

investigating allegations of theft involving Sherry Lancaster (DOB 06/07/64). During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Lancaster, who was employed as a school nurse with the Campbell County School System, used her position to steal prescription medications belonging to students.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lancaster with six counts of Obtaining Drugs by Fraud and five counts of Theft. Today, she was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

