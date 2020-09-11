Task Force arrests three in Wednesday drug raid

Three people were arrested by agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force (CTF) on Wednesday after a narcotics-related search warrant was served at a home on King Street in Clinton.

CTF Director Simon Byrne said in a press release that officers from the multi-jurisdictional task force seized several “key pieces of evidence” during the raid, including approximately 10 grams of a potentially deadly heroin/fentanyl compound, digital data from phones seized at the scene, and a total of seven firearms.

Fentanyl-related overdoses have increased exponentially in Tennessee over the last few years. It is often illegally sold on the streets disguised as, or mixed with, other drugs, where users unknowingly take too much and ultimately overdose. A dose as small as two milligrams, roughly equivalent to the weight of four grains of sand, is considered lethal to the average person.

Agents with the CTF monitor suspects as investigators search 119 King Street in Clinton on Wednesday, Septmebr 9, 2020 (Photo courtesy of CTF)

While the use of fentanyl has increased, awareness of the drug has not. District attorneys conducted focus groups with middle and high schoolers across the state to determine the awareness level of fentanyl and its dangers. Findings from these focus groups directed the approach for a new awareness effort, which is primarily directed toward 13- to 18-year-old Tennesseans.

The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference (TNDAGC) recently announced the launch of a new awareness effort, called “Fentanyl: The Deadliest High,” aimed at educating Tennesseans across the state about the extreme dangers of fentanyl. The effort is described as a multi-layered, months long campaign TNDAGC will wield against this rising danger.

7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark said, “The increase in heroin/fentanyl compound in East Tennessee is alarming. We are seeing drug dealers mix in deadly fentanyl to heroin and even counterfeit prescription pain pills. The work of the CTF in combating this deadly illegal fentanyl distribution is important in making our community safer.”

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker noted in a press release that “The fentanyl/heroin compound that was seized will have an unknown positive impact of saving lives in Anderson County as, this deadly drug is causing overdoses, often fatal, every month.”

While on the scene, agents interviewed three people, ultimately arresting two of the residents on drug-related charges, and a third on a probation violation warrant.

Timothy Fritz (ACSD)

Arrested and charged with two counts of the manufacture/delivery/or sale of controlled substances, and onen count each of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling for the use of narcotics, child abuse and neglect, and possession of drug paraphernlia was 48-year-old Timothy Fritz. 41-year-old Atosha Fritz was arrested and charged with the same crimes, but also with tampering with evidence, and 23-year-old Holden Fritz was taken into custody on a probation violation.

Atosha Fritz (ACSD)

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top Police Departments. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime. The task force is currently led by Director Simon Byrne.

Holden Fritz (ACSD)