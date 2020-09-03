State offices team up to prevent hot-car child deaths

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office, are providing free vehicle hangtags to help prevent heat-related child deaths in vehicles while at the same time providing citizens an easy and innovative way to register to vote.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security received more than 75,000 hangtags to distribute across the state at any Driver Services Center, through the Tennessee Highway Patrol or the Tennessee Highway Safety Office over the next few weeks.

“These hangtags will serve as a visible reminder that a child, the most precious cargo we can drive is sitting innocently in that vehicle,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long in a press release, adding, “This will serve as an excellent way to prevent a tragic, preventable death from occurring. Children are our future. We owe it to them to be their voice and protect them at all costs.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the number of children dying from heatstroke in vehicles, either because they were left inside or became trapped, has increased in recent years. In Tennessee, it is illegal to leave a child unattended in a vehicle.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett worked with members of the Tennessee General Assembly to create hangtags to help save children’s lives across Tennessee.

“These hangtags will help prevent the tragic loss of a child to a senseless heat-related death,” said Secretary Hargett. “Our office is grateful to play a role in protecting these innocent lives.”

The Secretary of State’s Office created 500,000 hangtags, all of which come with a QR code that, with one clickof your smart phone, takes you to the online voter registration system, while also reminding drivers to check their backseat for children before leaving a parked car.

The hangtags will also be distributed statewide through partnerships with the Tennessee Hospital Association to distribute to birthing and children’s hospitals and the Tennessee Department of Health’s county health departments.