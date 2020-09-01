State: Monday’s COVID count way up due to outbreak in W. Tenn prison

Monday’s COVID-19 case count for Tennessee included an increase in 1,818 new total cases. According to the Department of Health, though, that figure includes 965 positive cases associated with the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County.

In addition, state health officials say there has been a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday that will result in a higher caseload over the next few days.

Here in Anderson County, as of Monday’s update, there were 194 active cases of COVID-19, with 672 recoveries and eight deaths. Since the pandemic began, Anderson County has reported 874 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

In Campbell County, of the 328 total cases, 236 have recovered, two have died from COVID complications and there are currently 90 cases described as active.

Morgan County has recorded 209 total cases since the pandemic started. Of those, 126 people have recovered, two have died and 81 cases are listed as active.

In Roane County, the total case count is at 651, with 476 recovered, two dead, and 173 active cases in the county.

TDH data on COVID-19 cases may be found online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The numbers are updated seven days a week by the Department of Health.