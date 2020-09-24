State expands offerings through self-service kiosks

(TDOSHS press release) The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division announces new services now available at all self-service kiosks placed across Tennessee. The addition of these services to the kiosks will provide customers another alternative to visiting a Driver Services Center or county clerk partner. 

New services available at Self-Service Kiosks include:

–          Renew a handgun carry permit (Enhanced only);

–          Order a duplicate handgun carry permit (Enhanced, lifetime, and concealed carry);

–          Upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit;

–          Pay FULL reinstatement fees (Partial payment plan fees are not accepted at self-service kiosks);

–          Reissue driving privilege after reinstating (If customer has an ID, he/she must visit a Driver Services Center for re-issuance of the driver license);

–          Add emergency contacts. 

Other services available at self-service kiosks:

–          Renew driver license or ID;

–          Order a duplicate driver license or ID;

–          Change address;

–          Voter registration;

–          Advance a Graduated Driver License. 

For self-service kiosk locations, visit www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations/kiosks. For services not available at a self-service kiosk or online in e-Services, customers are encouraged to make an appointment for their Driver Services Center visit.

