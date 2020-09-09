State Ed officials says COVID dashboard rollout to be delayed

The Tennessee Department of Education announced that the launch of it dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in schools across the state has been delayed.

The dashboard, which was set to launch on Tuesday, has been delayed due to technical issues with the system processing data across a large number of school districts.

Officials said they are working to solve the issues and hope to launch the dashboard by the end of the week. Full reporting access for each district is expected by Sept. 22.

The anticipated launch of the Tennessee Department of Education dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases in schools has been delayed due to technical difficulties with processing data across a number of school districts. TDOE is working to rectify this technical issue with the intent to launch the COVID-19 case tracking dashboard before the end of the week. Full reporting across every district is expected by September 22 and we thank districts for their partnership in providing helpful data for educators, leaders and families.

The dashboard is expected to display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in its communities, and whether or how the number of positive cases will impact schools and instruction.