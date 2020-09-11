State announces expansion of mental, behavioral ‘safety net’ to uninsured children

(TDMHSAS press release) The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and its community mental health provider partners are excited to expand the state’s Behavioral Health Safety Net to uninsured children.

The program offers an array of essential mental health services for uninsured Tennessee children age three to 17. Services are available for family incomes at or below 138 percent Federal Poverty Level. Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly appropriated $7.6 million in new state funding in the current fiscal year to create the Children’s Behavioral Health Safety Net (BHSN).

“The Behavioral Health Safety Net is a foundational program to meet the mental health needs of uninsured Tennesseans, and we are so grateful to Governor Lee and the General Assembly for investing and expanding this program to our children. Uninsured children in any county will have the ability to get services through our community mental health providers, and that is amazing,“ said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW.

Services available through the Children’s BHSN include assessment and evaluation, individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, case management, transportation, family support services, medication management, and pharmacy assistance and coordination. A total of 14 community mental health centers with 136 locations statewide are participating in the program.

The creation of the Children’s BHSN complements the state’s investment in the TDMHSAS School-Based Behavioral Health Liaison program. Gov. Lee and the General Assembly appropriated more than $3 million in new state funding to expand the program to cover all 95 Tennessee Counties.

To find a Children’s BHSN provider in your area, visit www.TN.gov/behavioral-health/BHSN