State announces CDBGs in 66 communities, including Anderson, Union counties, LaFollette, and Sunbright

(State press release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved over $27.6 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“These funds play an important role in helping communities across Tennessee prepare for future economic development opportunities and continued growth,” Lee said. “I applaud each community for investing in themselves and taking the necessary steps to improve their assets, infrastructure and safety initiatives.”

“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across the state and Tennessee as a whole,” Rolfe said. “The 66 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better prepared for economic growth, which will in turn help Tennessee continue to succeed. I look forward to the future success each community will see in the years to come.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.

Below is a list of the 66 Community Development Block Grants:

COMMUNITY PROJECT AMOUNT Alamo Sewer System Improvements $464,335 Anderson County Water Line Extension $523,207 Ardmore Sewer System Improvements $318,980 Athens Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Atwood Sewer System Improvements $248,110

Baileyton Fire Protection Improvements $170,000 Baxter Sewer System Improvements $628,896 Bedford County Water System Improvements $398,400 Bells Sewer System Improvements $541,268 Benton Water System Improvements $630,000 Big Sandy Sewer System Improvements $279,930 Blaine Sewer Line Extension $335,496 Bledsoe County Fire Protection Improvements $420,000 Camden Fire Protection Improvements $420,000 Clifton Water System Improvements $208,980 Collinwood Water System Improvements $261,000 Crockett County Ambulance Service Improvements $277,980 Crossville Sewer System Improvements $525,060 Decaturville Weather Alert Siren System $101,545 DeKalb County Fire Protection Improvements $279,518 Fayette County Ambulance Service Improvements $321,570 Gainesboro Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Greeneville Emergency Services Improvements $349,013 Greenfield Sewer System Improvements $362,017 Gruetli-Laager Housing Rehabilitation $414,880 Hamblen County Fire Protection Improvements $382,905 Hancock County Fire Protection Improvements $420,000 Haywood County Ambulance Authority Facility Improvements $420,000 Henry County Fire Protection Improvements $420,000 Hollow Rock Fire Protection Improvements $102,388 Humphreys County Sewer System Improvements $175,743 Huntingdon Sewer System Improvements $526,435 Jackson County Emergency Services Improvements $381,060 Kenton Sewer System Improvements $310,881 LaFollette Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Livingston Water System Improvements $630,000 Loretto Water System Improvements $426,677 Maury City Fire Protection Improvements $289,968 Maynardville Water Line Extension $630,000 McEwen Sewer System Improvements $490,001 McMinn County Water Line Extension $630,000 McMinnville Sewer System Improvements $630,000 McNairy County Fire Protection Improvements $308,520 New Tazewell Fire Protection Improvements $419,980 Niota Sewer System Improvements $630,000 Obion Sewer System Improvements $334,475 Oneida Water System Improvements $630,000 Parrottsville Fire Protection Improvements $177,320 Parsons Water System Improvements $442,002 Rhea County Water System Improvements $630,000 Ripley Fire Protection Improvements $317,860 Rutledge Sewer System Improvements $468,006 Samburg Housing Rehabilitation $525,000 Shelbyville Sewer System Improvements $500,000 Somerville New Fire Station Construction $420,000 South Fulton Sewer System Improvements $608,400 Sunbright Fire Service Improvements $291,280 Trenton Fire Protection Improvements $397,385 Troy Fire Protection Improvements $331,470 Union County Fire Protection Improvements $253,143 Vonore Sewer System Improvements $341,100 Wartrace Water Line Extension $625,000 Wayne County County Health Clinic Improvements $420,000 Weakley County Countywide Communications Improvements $273,828 White Pine Water Line Extension $416,337 Whiteville Sewer System Improvements $630,000

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.