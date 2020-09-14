State announces CDBGs in 66 communities, including Anderson, Union counties, LaFollette, and Sunbright

(State press release) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently approved over $27.6 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“These funds play an important role in helping communities across Tennessee prepare for future economic development opportunities and continued growth,” Lee said. “I applaud each community for investing in themselves and taking the necessary steps to improve their assets, infrastructure and safety initiatives.”

“Community Development Block Grants are an enormous asset to communities across the state and Tennessee as a whole,” Rolfe said. “The 66 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better prepared for economic growth, which will in turn help Tennessee continue to succeed. I look forward to the future success each community will see in the years to come.”

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.

Below is a list of the 66 Community Development Block Grants:

COMMUNITYPROJECTAMOUNT
AlamoSewer System Improvements$464,335
Anderson CountyWater Line Extension$523,207
ArdmoreSewer System Improvements$318,980
AthensSewer System Improvements$630,000
AtwoodSewer System Improvements$248,110
BaileytonFire Protection Improvements$170,000
BaxterSewer System Improvements$628,896
Bedford CountyWater System Improvements$398,400
BellsSewer System Improvements$541,268
BentonWater System Improvements$630,000
Big SandySewer System Improvements$279,930
BlaineSewer Line Extension$335,496
Bledsoe CountyFire Protection Improvements$420,000
CamdenFire Protection Improvements$420,000
CliftonWater System Improvements$208,980
CollinwoodWater System Improvements$261,000
Crockett CountyAmbulance Service Improvements$277,980
CrossvilleSewer System Improvements$525,060
DecaturvilleWeather Alert Siren System$101,545
DeKalb CountyFire Protection Improvements$279,518
Fayette CountyAmbulance Service Improvements$321,570
GainesboroSewer System Improvements$630,000
GreenevilleEmergency Services Improvements$349,013
GreenfieldSewer System Improvements$362,017
Gruetli-LaagerHousing Rehabilitation$414,880
Hamblen CountyFire Protection Improvements$382,905
Hancock CountyFire Protection Improvements$420,000
Haywood CountyAmbulance Authority Facility Improvements$420,000
Henry CountyFire Protection Improvements$420,000
Hollow RockFire Protection Improvements$102,388
Humphreys CountySewer System Improvements$175,743
HuntingdonSewer System Improvements$526,435
Jackson CountyEmergency Services Improvements$381,060
KentonSewer System Improvements$310,881
LaFolletteSewer System Improvements$630,000
LivingstonWater System Improvements$630,000
LorettoWater System Improvements$426,677
Maury CityFire Protection Improvements$289,968
MaynardvilleWater Line Extension$630,000
McEwenSewer System Improvements$490,001
McMinn CountyWater Line Extension$630,000
McMinnvilleSewer System Improvements$630,000
McNairy CountyFire Protection Improvements$308,520
New TazewellFire Protection Improvements$419,980
NiotaSewer System Improvements$630,000
ObionSewer System Improvements$334,475
OneidaWater System Improvements$630,000
ParrottsvilleFire Protection Improvements$177,320
ParsonsWater System Improvements$442,002
Rhea CountyWater System Improvements$630,000
RipleyFire Protection Improvements$317,860
RutledgeSewer System Improvements$468,006
SamburgHousing Rehabilitation$525,000
ShelbyvilleSewer System Improvements$500,000
SomervilleNew Fire Station Construction$420,000
South FultonSewer System Improvements$608,400
SunbrightFire Service Improvements$291,280
TrentonFire Protection Improvements$397,385
TroyFire Protection Improvements$331,470
Union CountyFire Protection Improvements$253,143
VonoreSewer System Improvements$341,100
WartraceWater Line Extension$625,000
Wayne CountyCounty Health Clinic Improvements$420,000
Weakley CountyCountywide Communications Improvements$273,828
White PineWater Line Extension$416,337
WhitevilleSewer System Improvements$630,000

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

