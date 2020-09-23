Smokies to host Youth Baseball Camp in October

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will host a two day youth baseball camp specifically designed for 7-12 year olds on October 24 and 25, 2020. The camp will be led by former professional Major League Baseball Player and 2009 Chicago Cubs organization Pitcher of the Year, Casey Coleman.

Focus will be on ‘learning the game.’ Campers will take part in drills on pitching, hitting, fielding, base running, and the fundamentals of baseball. Participants can also look forward to individual drills and advice, batting inside of the Smokies Performance Center with the state-of-the-art HitTrax Data and Capture Simulation System, as well as playing baseball games on the field of Smokies Stadium.

“We are eager to host this great opportunity for local young athletes,” said Tennessee Smokies General Manager Tim Volk. “Involvement in this camp can extremely benefit each player’s skills and give them a once in a lifetime experience at Smokies Stadium.”

The fee to register is $125, and is good for both days of the camp. An official camp t-shirt and lunch will be provided.

For more information and to register for the Smokies Youth Camp taking place at Smokies Stadium, visit smokiesbaseball.com/youthcamp or contact [email protected].

