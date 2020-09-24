Saturday is National Hunting and Fishing Day

(TWRA release) The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 26.

While there will be no large events or gatherings due to COVID-19, the TWRA encourages you to get outdoors and take part in your favorite recreational activity. The day also coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in selected counties in the state.

NHFD was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife conservation. The NHFD is an event celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

Together with federal aid programs, wildlife conservation efforts are funded mainly by the money sportsmen and women spend on their license fees, as well as the taxes they pay on certain types of outdoor recreational equipment that includes firearms, ammunition, and fishing gear. These funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions, and outdoor recreation opportunities in Tennessee and throughout the nation.

Social media personalities “Dude Perfect,” known for their viral videos, have been named the honorary chairs for 2020 National Hunting and Fishing Day. The sports entertainment group’s content features various trick shots and stunts with more than nine billion views.

