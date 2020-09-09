Salvation Army event to support domestic violence victims

(Submitted) The Salvation Army of Knoxville is hosting its 7th annual Cup of Hope event to raise awareness for the Joy D. Baker Center, a shelter that serves women and children who have experienced domestic violence. Set up differently this year, the event will take place Oct. 4-11, 2020, and will be a hybrid event, offering both virtual and in-person components.

“While the format of this year’s Cup of Hope is very different, our main purpose remains the same; to support The Joy D. Baker Center’s mission – to provide safety, shelter and guidance for our area’s victims of domestic violence so that they may rebuild their lives and have a fresh start,” said Noreen Norton, Development Director for The Salvation Army of Knoxville. “The event will feature an inspiring mother-daughter testimony that truly encapsulates the impact The Joy D. Baker Center can make in the lives of the women and children it serves.”

Norton explained there are three ways to participate in the 2020 Cup of Hope. Participants can attend a Cup of Hope gathering at a host site; host a gathering at a location of their choosing; or individually participate from their own home.

“Some people may want to gather with friends, enjoy each other’s company and support the center while others may choose to support it from the comfort of their own home,” said Norton. “Whichever way you may choose, we are excited to hold the Cup of Hope event despite the challenges caused by COVID-19.”

The Salvation Army of Knoxville is making it easy for anyone to host Cup of Hope.

“We want to make Cup of Hope a success for anyone who chooses to help,” said Norton. “We are providing the invitations, materials and other items for each host to ensure a successful gathering. There is no admission fee for participation, but donations are encouraged and welcomed.”

To learn more about Cup of Hope, please visit www.knoxvillecupofhope.org.

