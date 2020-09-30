RR Authority calls virtual meeting for Friday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9 a.m., for the purpose of discussing issues surrounding a potential project.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at: 

North East Tennessee Railroad Authority 
Fri, Oct 2, 2020 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (EDT) 
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. 
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/411041965
You can also dial in using your phone. 
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 
United States: +1 (571) 317-3116 
Access Code: 411-041-965 
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/411041965

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO raids house in Jacksboro for third time

Monday, deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 156 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.