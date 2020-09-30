RR Authority calls virtual meeting for Friday

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9 a.m., for the purpose of discussing issues surrounding a potential project.
In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:
North East Tennessee Railroad Authority
Fri, Oct 2, 2020 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (EDT)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/411041965
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679
United States: +1 (571) 317-3116
Access Code: 411-041-965
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/411041965