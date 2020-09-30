RR Authority calls virtual meeting for Friday

PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the North East Tennessee Railroad Authority, comprised of representatives from Anderson, Campbell and Scott Counties, has scheduled a virtual meeting Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9 a.m., for the purpose of discussing issues surrounding a potential project.

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, THE MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED WITH MEMBERS PARTICIPATING ELECTRONICALLY and can be viewed by members of the public at:

North East Tennessee Railroad Authority

Fri, Oct 2, 2020 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (EDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/411041965

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679

United States: +1 (571) 317-3116

Access Code: 411-041-965

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/411041965