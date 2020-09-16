Ronald A. Mahaffey, 72, of Coalgate, Oklahoma was called home by his Savior just before midnight on September 9, 2020 after a lengthy but courageous fight with cancer and Parkinson’s Disease.

A Renaissance man descended from Scottish immigrants and English kings, Ron died west of the Mississippi on a ranch he and his bride of 51 years built from the ground up with their own hands.

Ron was born in Norton, Ohio in the winter of 1947 to John and Lois Mahaffey. A true middle child, even his time of birth was disputed as his mom recalled it being on one side of midnight, the doctor on the other. Ron wisely listened to his mother.

Ron graduated from Norton High School in 1967 and signed on with the U.S Army alongside his best friend William Earl “Rick” Maxwell. Ron was sent to Germany, Rick to Vietnam. Only Ron made it home, a loss that stayed with Ron for the rest of his life.

Ron married his high school sweetheart Mary Lynn Godbey in 1969. They loved, laughed, and argued for more than 51 years as they drove nearly 2 million miles across the country for his job as a contractor in power plants. Both said 51 years wasn’t nearly long enough.

Together they raised son Michael (Lori), with whom he shared a lifelong love for Cleveland Browns football; daughter Melissa, who inherited his sarcastic wit and good looks, and son Jason (Stacie), with whom he laughed more than anyone else.

Ron dearly loved his sister Melody Hazel (Bob), with whom he got the last word about being the best looking in the family; and brother Terry Mahaffey (Rhonda), a fellow wandering soul.

Granddaughters Nicole Bounds, Kelly Johnson (Ransey) , Angela Sammons (Mike), Destiny Mahaffey; Madeline, Emily, and Julia Greene; Emerald, Ruby, and Pearl Mahaffey; and grandsons Buddy (Bree) and T.J; 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Ron in death are parents John and Lois Mahaffey; in-laws Walter and Ruby Godbey; and brothers-in-law Greg Shaw and Ed Griffith.

To everyone on whom he awaits inside the pearly gates, he says take your time but hurry it up. “You’re burnin’ daylight.”

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral service will follow in the Chapel with Pastor Jason Mahaffey officiating. Ronald’s interment will be held at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00AM. www.holleygamble.com

