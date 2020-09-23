Roane Schools to go virtual on Fridays through end of semester

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

The Roane County School Board voted Tuesday to have all students in grades K through 12 learn remotely every Friday, beginning on October 2nd.

That schedule will remain in effect for all Roane County students through December 18th.

Members approved beginning this schedule with the 2nd nine-week grading period, and reminded those parents who make a choice between in-person or remote learning for their child or children that they must stay with the choice they have made for the full nine weeks.

Remote students found to not be completing work on time or signing in will be asked to return to the physical school building.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Council OKs airport environmental study

Tuesday, the Oak Ridge City Council approved an agreement with a company based out of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.