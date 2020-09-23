Roane Schools to go virtual on Fridays through end of semester

The Roane County School Board voted Tuesday to have all students in grades K through 12 learn remotely every Friday, beginning on October 2nd.

That schedule will remain in effect for all Roane County students through December 18th.

Members approved beginning this schedule with the 2nd nine-week grading period, and reminded those parents who make a choice between in-person or remote learning for their child or children that they must stay with the choice they have made for the full nine weeks.

Remote students found to not be completing work on time or signing in will be asked to return to the physical school building.