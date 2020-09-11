Reminder: ASAP of Anderson hosting virtual screening, Q&A

(ASAP of Anderson) ASAP of Anderson wants to remind the community that they are hosting a virtual screening of a film called “The First Day,” followed by a panel discussion on issues facing teens, and that everyone is invited to join in on this important conversation. “The First Day” Film Screening with Town Hall Discussion and Q&A will be held this coming Tuesday, September 15th from 7 to 8:15 pm on Facebook Live @ASAPofAnderson.

Below is information on the film, the filmmaker, and the event itself, provided by ASAP of Anderson.

About ‘The First Day’ Film (46 minutes)

The First Day is an innovative approach to prevention and wellness education with a look into the struggles facing our youth today. Filmed at public and private high schools over the course of a year, the film chronicles Chris Herren’s journey revealing his profound connections with high school students who, in turn, have shared their stories of struggle and strength. Through the power of storytelling, The First Day addresses issues that teens and communities are impacted by, directly or indirectly, from substance use to mental wellness and harmful behaviors. His words resonate and make an impact with a focus on the beginning; The First Day.

Chris Herren scored over 2,000 career points in high school and went on to play at Boston College and Fresno State. Drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999, Herren played two years in the NBA and seven seasons overseas before losing it all to the disease of addiction. In recovery since August 1, 2008, Chris shares his story nationwide with the hope of reaching just one person and making a difference.

Town Hall Discussion (20 minutes)

Following the film screening a panel will discuss substance misuse prevention in Tennessee, resources for parents and caregivers and answer questions from the audience via chat on Facebook Live.

Panelists

Amy Olson, Director of Children and Youth Services at Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services

Shayla Sanderson, Whole Child District Project Coordinator with the Coordinated School Health Whole Child Division at the Tennessee Department of Education

Isabella Kelly, ASAP Youth Ambassador Coalition Graduate, University of Tennessee Student