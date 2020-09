The Department of Homeland Security announced this week that it is delaying the implementation of new Real ID requirements until October 1st, 2021.

DHS officials say the delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People won’t need their Real ID to get on an airplane or visit a government building until October of next year.

About 38% of Americans are having their Real IDs issued but officials say that here in the Volunteer State, that total is about 40%.