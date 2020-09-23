Park reminds you that Crime Tip Line not for general comments or opinions

Due to what the National Park Service calls the “high volume of tip line misuse,” officials in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park had to issue an update to its announcement from earlier this week that they are seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing a park entrance sign on Highway 321 over the weekend. The update reminds the public that use of the tip portals “is restricted to investigative tips ONLY and should not be used to offer general comments or opinions.”

The culprit or culprits vandalized the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign near the Highway 321 intersection in Walland, sometime late Friday, September 18th and sometime early Saturday, September 19th by draping a real black bear skin and head over, and a cardboard sign attached to, the entrance sign that read “from here to the lake black lives don’t matter.” The investigation is ongoing and no further details are to be released at this time.

“We encourage anyone with information to reach out to us as we continue to investigate possible motives for this incident.” said Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy. “We take vandalism incidents seriously in the park, and this incident is particularly egregious. It is for this reason we are offering a reward for information.”

Investigators are looking for additional information from anyone who may have observed activity leading to the vandalism. Though respondents may remain anonymous, investigators are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information that could aid this investigation is asked to contact investigators through any of the following means:

NOTE: Use is restricted to investigative tips ONLY and should not be used to offer general comments or opinions.

CALL or TEXT the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009

ONLINE at www.nps.gov/isb and click “Submit a Tip”

EMAIL [email protected]

MESSAGE on Facebook @InvestigativeServicesNPS or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS