OSPD investigating “concerning” Facebook post

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 102 Views

Oliver Springs Police are investigating what they have called a “concerning” Facebook post after a complaint was filed Monday morning.

In a press release, Chief Kenneth Morgan says that the department received a complaint early Monday morning about a Facebook post the caller indicated had been made by “someone who possibly works as an [Oliver Springs] Police Officer.”

Morgan says he immediately ordered the department’s Internal Affairs Unit to investigate the situation and that the findings of that investigation will be turned over to the appropriate authorities at its conclusion.

The release states that the Oliver Springs PD takes “all reports of unprofessional behavior seriously and has no tolerance for that type of behavior.”

In the release, Chief Morgan also asked the public to be patient while the investigation is underway. We will continue to follow this story for you and update you as developments warrant.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

NCS: Byron snares first win, playoff berth; Playoff field set

(NASCAR.com) With his NASCAR Cup Series Playoff hopes on the line, Hendrick Motorsports’ driver William …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.