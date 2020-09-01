OSPD investigating “concerning” Facebook post

Oliver Springs Police are investigating what they have called a “concerning” Facebook post after a complaint was filed Monday morning.

In a press release, Chief Kenneth Morgan says that the department received a complaint early Monday morning about a Facebook post the caller indicated had been made by “someone who possibly works as an [Oliver Springs] Police Officer.”

Morgan says he immediately ordered the department’s Internal Affairs Unit to investigate the situation and that the findings of that investigation will be turned over to the appropriate authorities at its conclusion.

The release states that the Oliver Springs PD takes “all reports of unprofessional behavior seriously and has no tolerance for that type of behavior.”

In the release, Chief Morgan also asked the public to be patient while the investigation is underway. We will continue to follow this story for you and update you as developments warrant.