ORT: Charges in May shooting bound over to grand jury

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a charge of attempted first-degree against an Oak Ridge man accused of shooting a woman in the face earlier this year, was bound over to a grand jury during a hearing on Tuesday.

25-year-old Miccarrow D. Trice, Jr. is accused of shooting a woman in the face in the parking lot of the Manhattan Apartments on North Purdue Avenue during what has been described as “an argument over her car.” The incident occurred the night of May 20th, and the victim was found by responding officers suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that Trice and the woman had been arguing over her car and that he had tried to take the victim’s keys “by force.” A charge of especially aggravated robbery was dismissed, but Judge Roger Miller sent the case on to the grand jury for its consideration following Tuesday’s proceedings.

Trice remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

