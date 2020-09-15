ORT: Accused kidnapper allegedly took teen at gunpoint

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, citing court records, the now-former ice cream truck driver who allegedly kidnapped a Clinton girl in July had a pistol and threatened to shoot the girl if she didn’t get into his vehicle.

As we reported last month, 29-year-old Troy Allen Stansberry of Knoxville is accused of taking the 15-year-old girl, who had been reported as missing, from a Clinton neighborhood to a Budget Host Inn in Caryville “for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity,” according to the affidavit and information provided at the time of his August 27th arrest by the Clinton Police Department.

The girl told police that she got into the truck after Stansberry showed her the pistol and threatened to shoot her if she did not get in.

Clinton police officers began investigating a report of a missing girl on July 23 and were told by witnesses they had seen her get into the truck, which then left the neighborhood.

The truck was found abandoned several hours later at the Budget Host Inn in Caryville, where the girl—apparently unharmed—was located by Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies. .

The owner of the ice cream company contacted Clinton Police and said Stansberry had not returned to the business with the ice cream truck. Stansberry was terminated from his employment when he returned to the business later that evening, the CPD said.

The Seventh Judicial District Crime Task Force and the United States Marshals Great Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force helped the Clinton Police Department find Stansberry, and he was arrested August 27.

Stansberry is charged with aggravated kidnapping and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Read more by visiting our partners at Oak Ridge Today.