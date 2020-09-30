Suspect in bank robbery on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020

UPDATE: Suspected bank robber in custody

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 80 Views

UPDATE (8 am): The bank robbery suspect, who has been identified as Joshua Hutchins, was taken into custody Tuesday night by the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force at 11:52 p.m.

Oak Ridge Police Department investigators and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents are investigating a bank robbery at Enrichment Federal Credit Union. 

At 5:24 pm Tuesday, Oak Ridge Police received a report of a bank robbery at the 201 S Illinois Avenue location. Upon arrival, investigators learned that a suspect handed a note to tellers demanding money. No weapon was displayed or threatened. 

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, and is described as a white male in his 30s with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/white ballcap, black facemask, and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

A person of interest is being investigated in the robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’7″, 140 pounds, wearing a black face cover and a ball cap. The vehicle he left the scene in is an older model, four-door white Oldsmobile without hubcaps. No further information is available and the case is ongoing.

Suspect’s vehicle in Oak Ridge bank robbery

At this time, ORPD officers and FBI agents are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lee, officials tour schools in Anderson, Knox

Monday, Governor Bill Lee and other officials made a couple of stops at East Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.