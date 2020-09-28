ORICL offers online alternatives to continuing education courses

(ORICL) For 21 different courses offered this fall by the Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning (ORICL), you don’t have to get dressed and drive to Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge Branch Campus. All you have to do is open your email to the message about the class you registered for and click on the Zoom videoconferencing link. In less than two minutes, you will be admitted to the class.

On your computer screen, you will see yourself, your fellow classmates and your instructor, who will speak, show Power Point slides and offer you a chance to ask questions – all from the comfort and convenience of your home.

At least one of the classes – the Friday morning lecture series – will offer talks not only by local instructors but also by speakers from other cities and states.

Registration is still open for ORICL’s 21 online classes this fall. Visit the ORICL website www.roanestate.edu/oricl and click on “Online Registration” or call the ORICL office at 865-481-8222 between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday for assistance.

The cost of an annual ORICL membership (three terms of classes) is $100.

Related