OR Secret City Half-Marathon, 5K a ‘go’ for November

Officials with the Oak Ridge Secret City Half Marathon announced it will hold an in-person race in November, despite the pandemic, with a virtual option for those who choose it.

Officials say they are taking advantage of the open spaces of the Melton Lake Park peninsula on November 21st.

For 2020 only, organizers say that registration for the race will be capped at 500 runners for the half marathon and 250 participants for the 5K.

The half marathon will begin at 9 am, with the 5K beginning at 9:30 am so that social distancing can be maintained. Runners will also have the option to run the race virtually from Nov.ember 14th through the 28th.

Runners will receive branded face coverings and will run in groups of 30 people. Face masks are not required once they cross the start line and the crowd breaks up.

Temperature checks will be taken and individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be permitted to race.

