AK Bissell Park (City of Oak Ridge)

OR playgrounds to reopen by Friday, except at Cedar Hill Park

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks will reopen all City playgrounds, with the exception of Cedar Hill, by Friday, Sept. 25.

Crews have spent the last month cleaning and sanitizing the playgrounds after they had been closed due to concerns surrounding the safety of park users amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“There is a delay with regard to opening Cedar Hill, due to its size and custom-painted surfaces that have to be treated with extra care,” Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said. “We expect to open it sometime next week, after cleaning is complete.”

Signage is posted at all playgrounds encouraging people to practice social distancing and wear masks. If someone is showing symptoms of COVID-19, they should stay home and not visit City parks.

As a reminder, smoking is now prohibited in all public parks with playgrounds.

For more information, contact Recreation and Parks at (865) 425-3450 or visit orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov. Follow @ORRecParks on Facebook and @ORparks on Twitter.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Number of unemployment claims rises slightly last week

Over 11,000 Tennesseans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, according to the latest data …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.