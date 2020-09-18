OR falls; Mavs host Hustlin’ Tigers on WQLA; busy sports weekend ahead

Thursday night, week five of the high school football season started with a pair of games involving area teams. In a match-up of teams ranked in the top 10 in this week’s Class 5A poll, the homestanding West Rebels dispatched Oak Ridge, 22-7. Elsewhere, Midway rolled over Wartburg to the tune of 45-14.

Tune in tonight (Friday, Sept. 18th) at 7:15 for pregame coverage taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of another special edition of Anderson County High School Football presented by Fox & Farley on WQLA and WYSH. Marc Payne will have the call of tonight’s actions live from Anderson County High School as the Mavericks host Region foes, the Howard Hustlin’ Tigers from Chattanooga. Both teams come in with matching 2-2 records, with Howard being shut out last week by the Tyner Academy, 36-0, amd the Mavs coming off a heartbreaking, last-minute 22-21 loss at South-Doyle. AC won last year’s game in Chattanooga, 42-0. Tune in tonight, beginning at 7:15, for all the action on WQLA and WYSH.

The Clinton Dragons will miss their second game due to COVID-19 concerns, but it appears that the program is on track to resume football activities next week, and host the Oak Ridge Wildcats one week from tonight here on WYSH.

Even with no Dragon football, the rest of the Friday night slate is full of Region match-ups and rivalry games.

Your BBB-TV Game of the Week sends Greenback into Oliver Springs for a battle with the Bobcats.

It is Homecoming at Campbell County High School as the Cougars welcome in the Gibbs Eagles, while Campbell County’s other team, Jellico, plays at Unaka.

In Morgan County, Coalfield is home for Oakdale and Sunbright hosts Harriman. Kingston ventures to the Northview Academy, Rockwood hits the road for Meigs County, Karns travels to Fulton and Union County returns to its home field and a date with Sullivan East.

Saturday night at 7:30, two teams ranked in the top 3 of the latest 5A poll will square off after their opponents for tonight had to call their games off. #3 Powell—who was supposed to play at Clinton tonight—will instead travel Saturday to #1, two-time defending state champion Central—who was originally set to play at Seymour. The game will be regionally televised on MyVLT.

Thursday on WYSH and WQLA, the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs began with a 17-year-old picking up his first career win. Sam Mayer beat his teammate, and Playoff participant, Brett Moffitt to the checkered flag by over four seconds to notch the win. Moffitt left Bristol Motor Speedway as the playoffs points leader.

Round 1 of the Cup Series playoffs ends Saturday night at 6 pm with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol, with live coverage on WYSH and WQLA.