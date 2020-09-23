OR Council OKs airport environmental study

Jim Harris

Tuesday, the Oak Ridge City Council approved an agreement with a company based out of Franklin to conduct a required environmental assessment of the effects of a proposed Oak Ridge General Aviation Airport.

The contract with PDC Consultants says that the value of the contract cannot exceed $380,740.

Still in the early stages of planning, there is no official timeline on when an airport in Oak Ridge could be built. When, and if, it is constructed, it will be in the Horizon Center Business Park in the Roane County portion of west Oak Ridge.

