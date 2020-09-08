One killed, two hurt in boat crash on Watts Bar

Jim Harris

One man was killed and two other family members were injured Saturday night when a boat ran aground on Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.

The crash happened shortly before 6:00 near Blue Springs Marina and involved a family of three from Hamilton County, according to TWRA, on their 23-foot-long Chapparal boat.

The Roane County Medical Examiner pronounced the 55-year-old father dead at the scene, while the mother was flown by LIFESTAR to UT Medical Center and the child was taken by ambulance to UTMC. The mother’s injuries were described as serious, while the child was expected to have been released from the hospital over the weekend.

The incident remains under investigation.

