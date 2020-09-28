Photo of explosion taken by passerby Monday, September 28th, 2020 (Source, DA Russell Johnson)

One injured in Kingston house explosion; investigation underway

Jim Harris

Officials in Kingston say that one man was taken to the hospital following an explosion at a home Monday morning.

The incident happened on Gallaher Road, and is being investigated by the Kingston Fire Department and the TBI.

One person was reportedly in the home at the time of the explosion. That person was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

His condition is not known at this time.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson shared a picture of the fireball that was taken by a passing motorist at about 4:14 am, as well as a photo of the damage caused taken later this morning.

Photo of the damage caused by the explosion (Source: Russell Johnson)

